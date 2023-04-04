PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Police: Woman driving while impaired caused multiple injuries

Ashley Mary Delgado, 31, was charged with driving while impaired.(Salisbury Police)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury say a woman who was driving while impaired was responsible for a crash involving several vehicles on Saturday.

Ashley Mary Delgado, 31, was arrested on April 1 shortly after 10 p.m. Police say she was responsible for a crash that occurred near the intersection of Jake Alexander Boulevard and Interstate 85.

Police say Delgado was driving south on Jake Alexander Boulevard when her car ran into the rear of another vehicle. That caused the second vehicle to crash into a third vehicle on the ramp leading to I-85 North.

The driver of the second vehicle was not hurt, but occupants of the third vehicle, including an infant, were sent to the hospital to be treated for various injuries.

No details were released on the conditions or extent of injuries.

Delgado was charged with impaired driving.

