Police: Hispanic individuals targeted in Charlotte robberies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are warning people after a series of robberies targeting Hispanic individuals was reported.

Since April 1, officers said at least 11 incidents have been reported across the city. Officers say the individuals are being targeted during the early morning and late night hours.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

