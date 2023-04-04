PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Man dies days after shooting at Hickory home, police say

The man and his wife were injured after an unknown suspect fired multiple shots at them.
A 46-year-old man died Tuesday after being shot outside his home this past weekend.
A 46-year-old man died Tuesday after being shot outside his home this past weekend.(MGN ONLINE)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man died Tuesday after he was shot this past weekend at his home in Hickory.

According to the Hickory Police Department, the shooting happened around 6:57 a.m. on Saturday at the home on 14th Avenue Drive Southwest, which is near Southside Heights Park.

Once at the scene, officers found a 45-year-old woman on the front steps of the home, suffering from a minor knee injury. They also found the woman’s husband, 46-year-old Prosper Nyatorwonu, on the ground near the back of the home, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police provided aid to Nyatorwonu until medical personnel arrived. EMS took him to Frye Regional Medical Center for treatment, before he was moved to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he died.

Nyatorwonu’s wife said an unknown suspect fired multiple shots at them, but was unable to provide any information regarding that person.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator C. Sutton directly at 828-261-2614 or csutton@hickorync.gov.

Related: Hickory man charged in 28-year-old cold case from Kentucky and Indiana

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terri Lynn Bignell is sought in connection with Monday's shooting at Ramsey Creek Park.
Woman arrested after shooting at Cornelius’ Ramsey Creek Park
Ashley Mary Delgado, 31, was charged with driving while impaired.
Police: Woman driving while impaired caused multiple injuries in Salisbury crash
Patrick Junior Havens
Lincolnton man charged with secret peeping, child sexual exploitation
One person is dead and another injured after a suspected impaired driving crash Saturday...
Troopers: One killed, another injured in Hickory suspected impaired driving crash
Biltmore Estate
Biltmore employee passes away after tree falls during high winds

Latest News

Raymond Goodman was shot and killed in October 2022.
‘Very, very difficult:’ Six months after son’s murder, mom of Raymond Goodman pushing for justice
Charlotte is joining other cities in this nationwide effort.
City of Charlotte joins effort to create 1 Million Black Businesses nationwide
‘Very, very difficult:’ Six months after son’s murder, mom of Raymond Goodman pushing for justice
Man denies charges that he cut down trees to intentionally damage new houses