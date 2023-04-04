Man dies days after shooting at Hickory home, police say

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man died Tuesday after he was shot this past weekend at his home in Hickory.

According to the Hickory Police Department, the shooting happened around 6:57 a.m. on Saturday at the home on 14th Avenue Drive Southwest, which is near Southside Heights Park.

Once at the scene, officers found a 45-year-old woman on the front steps of the home, suffering from a minor knee injury. They also found the woman’s husband, 46-year-old Prosper Nyatorwonu, on the ground near the back of the home, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police provided aid to Nyatorwonu until medical personnel arrived. EMS took him to Frye Regional Medical Center for treatment, before he was moved to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he died.

Nyatorwonu’s wife said an unknown suspect fired multiple shots at them, but was unable to provide any information regarding that person.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator C. Sutton directly at 828-261-2614 or csutton@hickorync.gov.

