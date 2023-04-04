Man denies charges that he cut down trees to intentionally damage new houses

EAST SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - A man accused of destroying a brand new home in the town of East Spencer, by intentionally cutting a big tree to fall onto the house, says he is innocent.

Police say 37-year-old Charles Ramsey used a chainsaw to cause two trees to fall, causing damage to two new homes on Third Street.

“I don’t need to go and cut down…and they say intentionally, I mean intentionally,” Ramsey said. “What do I gain from it? Do I have insurance on that house? Do I know the owners?”

Ramsey says he had no reason to cut down the trees that damaged new homes in East Spencer. One was so severely damaged it will likely have to be torn down.

“I have no intent and no reason, why would I cut down a tree to intentionally drop on somebody’s house? It makes no sense,” Ramsey said.

“I’ve seen a lot of unusual crimes, this is the first time me seeing something like this,” said East Spencer Police Chief John Fewell.

Fewell said their investigation led to the charges against Ramsey.

“For it to come out on the initial day as somebody cut down a tree and hit a house and then a few days later, cut down a tree near the same one that was cut down first an actually went through the house, I think it’s more obvious that it was malicious than not,” Fewell said.

“I didn’t cut down a single one of those trees,” said Ramsey. “I have the video, man, and I’m going to give it to you guys and I hope you air it.”

Taken from Ramsey’s deck that is just across the street and a small patch of woods away, the video appears to show the first tree that fell that only did minor damage. After 36 seconds Ramsey walks through the frame. Even so, police say Ramsey is responsible.

“With all of the witnesses that we had that came forth and were able to help us out with identifying him we made a good determination that it was him that did it,” Fewell added.

“It’s an overreach of power, it’s an overexertion of power and basically slander,” Ramsey said.

Ramsey was charged last week with two felony counts of damage to property and vows to fight the charges.

