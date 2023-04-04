Leaders discuss improvements to Charlotte’s housing trust fund

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte City Council members are coming up with ways to improve the housing trust fund.

That fund provides financing for affordable housing projects through voter-approved bonds.

On Monday, committee members said they want to add two new requests-for-proposal options, on top of the two that already exist.

One is for what they call naturally occurring affordable housing, while the other is for land acquisition.

Some committee members say these additions will help them not miss out on any potential housing developments.

“People know that there’s a significant shortage of affordable housing units in the city of Charlotte and we can’t solve that problem by ourselves,” Shawn Heath, Charlotte’s director of housing, said. “Certainly there are a lot of community partners that are involved in addressing this challenge, but the housing trust fund that we rely on is one way for us to start chipping away at that need for more affordable housing units here in Charlotte.”

Nothing was voted on during Monday night’s meeting. It was just a discussion to come up with preliminary recommendations that will be brought to the full city council at a later date.

Related: Homeless Charlottean sleeps in crawl space as affordable housing crisis worsens

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.