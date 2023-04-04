Lancaster, S.C. law enforcement training on active shooter scenarios

PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
“We’re one step ahead right now because of this kind of training if an event ever does happen.”
By Ron Lee
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - It’s something no parent wants to think about but has become all too real for many all across the country: School shootings.

One of the latest happening not too far away in Nashville, Tennessee left three children and three adults dead. That’s one of the reasons why a multi-agency drill scenario of an active school shooter happened down in Lancaster County.

It’s designed to be raw and real.

More than 100 officers from the police department, as well as sheriff’s office in Lancaster County, dedicated the day to preparing for how to respond if an active shooting happens at one of the local schools.

“We all need to learn from what’s going on in the country such as Nashville, we need to learn from that. How to take steps to be better prepared,” said Police Chief Don Roper.

What happened in Nashville brings the problem to crystal clarity. But on Tuesday, hallways sat empty. The students at AR Rucker Middle School were out on spring break, providing the perfect training ground for law enforcement to hone their skills.

“It’s our responsibility to perform when we get that call,” Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said.

Officers begin at other locations before getting the call of the mock shooting. It’s up to their decision making and training once they arrive to decide how to best handle the situation. Then, they’re graded on how they did.

“Folks on the inside that are critiquing everything that’s going on,” Faile said.

To make it as real as possible, a shot box was set up to simulate gunfire.

“We’re one step ahead right now because of this kind of training. If an event ever does happen.”

This type of training happens a couple of times a year but with each new reported school shooting across the country, there comes a new resolve by officers to get better.

