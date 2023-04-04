PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actress Caterina Scorsone saved her 3 kids from house fire

Caterina Scorsone arrives at a screening of "Grey's Anatomy" during PaleyFest on Sunday, April...
Caterina Scorsone arrives at a screening of "Grey's Anatomy" during PaleyFest on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – “Grey’s Anatomy” actress Caterina Scorsone is opening up about the harrowing moments when she saved her three children from a house fire.

Scorsone posted a photo of the devastation Monday on her Instagram account, writing “A couple of months ago my house burned down.”

She said she was getting her children ready for bed when smoke began to seep up through the grout around the tub.

As the thick, black smoke filled the home, Scorsone said she had roughly two minutes to get her kids out of the house.

She said they escaped with “less than shoes on our feet.”

Sadly, Scorsone said, their four pets were killed in the house fire. Her post included photos of them.

The actress also thanked firefighters, neighbors, friends and family members for their help and support.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terri Lynn Bignell is sought in connection with Monday's shooting at Ramsey Creek Park.
Woman arrested after shooting at Cornelius’ Ramsey Creek Park
Ashley Mary Delgado, 31, was charged with driving while impaired.
Police: Woman driving while impaired caused multiple injuries in Salisbury crash
Patrick Junior Havens
Lincolnton man charged with secret peeping, child sexual exploitation
One person is dead and another injured after a suspected impaired driving crash Saturday...
Troopers: One killed, another injured in Hickory suspected impaired driving crash
Biltmore Estate
Biltmore employee passes away after tree falls during high winds

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about climate change and clean energy at Brayton Power...
Biden offers $450M for clean energy projects at coal mines
Democratic Chair Nikki Fried is arrested by the Tallahassee Police Department outside of City...
Florida Democrats charged after abortion rights protest
Arvind Arvind (left), 23, and Rahul Rahul (right), 21, are charged with kidnapping of a minor.
2 men charged with kidnapping; waited for children on top of slide at playground, police say
FILE - A lead water service line from 1927 is seen on the ground on a residential street after...
Florida has most lead pipes in US, EPA survey finds
A family moves furniture out of their destroyed home in Adamsville, Tenn. on Saturday, April 1,...
Dangerous overnight severe storms expected in Midwest, South