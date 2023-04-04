PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
First Alert: More rain on the way as we approach Easter Weekend

(WBTV)
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Patchy fog/drizzle will be possible Tuesday morning as temperatures only dip into the 50s across much of the area. Tuesday will be the start of a three-day warming trend! Highs will rebound back into the low 80s by the afternoon hours. From there, highs will even be able to reach the mid 80s both Wednesday and Thursday.

  • TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Warm! Dry
  • THURSDAY-SATURDAY: Unsettled at times, getting cooler
  • EASTER SUNDAY: Cooler than normal, few showers possible

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: A strong cold front will push through the area on Thursday and will bring the potential for late-day showers and storms with it. Behind the front, cooler temperatures will work in with additional opportunities for rain. Friday and Saturday will have the better opportunity for showers at this point, but we’ll keep an eye on Easter Sunday! Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates!

For now, highs are expected to top out in the low 60s after bottoming out in the mid 40s Sunday morning.

.(WBTV)

