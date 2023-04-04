PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Driver dies after truck runs off road, overturns in York County, troopers say

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – One person died in a crash Monday night in York County, troopers said.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a pickup truck ran off S.C. 49 near Saddle Drive shortly after 9 p.m.

Troopers said the 32-year-old driver overcorrected before the truck hit an embankment and overturned.

The driver, who hasn’t been identified at this time, died at the scene, according to the highway patrol.

At this time the crash is still under investigation.

