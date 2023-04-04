CMPD investigating homicide at southeast Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 9500 block of Lucy Jane Lane, which is just off of Monroe Road near Sardis Road.

Police have not yet said what led up to the incident.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

