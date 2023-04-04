PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
CMPD arrest suspect for murder following deadly shooting Tuesday

The incident happened in the 9500 block of Lucy Jane Lane and police have identified the victim.
CMPD is investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in southeast Charlotte on Tuesday afternoon.

Police identified the victim as Illya Armstead (DOB: 10/13/1994) and a suspect is in custody.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Lucy Jane Lane, which is just off of Monroe Road near Sardis Road.

“The suspect, Shaniyah McClain (DOB: 11/24/2003), was quickly located and apprehended by Independence Division officers. Ms. McClain was transported to the Law Enforcement Center (LEC) in Uptown to be interviewed by homicide detectives.  At the conclusion of the interview, Ms. McClain was placed under arrest and charged with Murder. She was transferred into the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office,” according to the CMPD.

Police are still investigating the case but say they believe the case was isolated and that there is nobody else they are searching for.

“While officers are not currently looking for additional suspects in this case, the investigation into this case is active and ongoing. As additional information develops, it will be released by the CMPD’s Public Affairs Office. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective James is the lead detective assigned to this case.  The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.  For additional information about this case, please refer to the report: 20230404-1536-04,” according to CMPD.

