City of Charlotte joins effort to create 1 Million Black Businesses nationwide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Support for black business owners is on the way to Charlotte. The city announced a partnership with Operation HOPE’s 1 Million Black Businesses Initiative.

The goal is to reach one million black businesses nationwide by 2030, by offering resources to help entrepreneurs launch and grow their companies.

Those resources will include financial education, business education, coaching services, Shopify and Quickbooks Subscriptions, and access to a pool of expert volunteers.

According to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Black Chamber of Commerce, 85% of black-owned businesses closed during the pandemic.

With the help of the city of Charlotte’s Back to Business grant, they were able to get many of these businesses back open.

Now city leaders want to do more to help business owners not only stay open, but the scale and thrive.

“We need capital, that’s the first thing, but we also want to be taught what the do with the capital,” Diamond Brown, the owner of Diamond’s Body Care, told WBTV.

Brown left her corporate job to focus on her small business.

“My husband was diagnosed with cancer and his skin became extremely dehydrated, so I started doing research and I took classes and I learned how to make plant-based products,” she said.

Her passion project kept growing.

“I start passing out samples to the other cancer patients that are apart of the chemotherapy sessions,” she said. “Unfortunately my husband passed away and so I stopped making products, and those cancer patients started calling me.”

She re-launched her business in 2020 and now she’s looking for advice as she takes it to the next level.

“We know how to grow it as far as operations, daily operations, but as far as scaling we need a little bit of guidance, we need help, an I feel like that’s what the program is gonna give,” she said.

