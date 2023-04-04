Catawba College hosts LatinxEd Executive Leadership

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Unanue Scholars Program at Catawba College will host executive leadership from the LatinxEd state-wide organization on Wednesday, April 5th at 4:30 pm in the Tom Smith Auditorium, Ketner Building.

This event is free an open to the public.

Kiara Aranda, Director of Programs, and Elaine Townsend Utin, Co-Founder and Executive Director, from LatinxEd will talk about how LatinxEd advances educational equity, honors the diverse needs of immigrant families, and champions the lived experience of Hispanic students.

The event is co-hosted by Catawba’s Unanue Scholars, Equity, Diversity, Justice, and Inclusion (EDJI) Task Force, and Spanish Club.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.