Cabarrus County ranks as North Carolina’s 11th Healthiest County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus Health Alliance is kicking off National Public Health Week by sharing the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation 2023 County Health Rankings. In the rankings released Wednesday, Cabarrus County is the 11th healthiest county in North Carolina when compared against North Carolina’s 99 other counties.

While Cabarrus County ranks high overall, this report continues to identify areas where Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA) and community partners can focus efforts to improve residents’ overall health and wellbeing.

The County Health Rankings measure vital health factors and behaviors in nearly every county in America. The annual County Health Rankings & Roadmap provides insight into the wellbeing of counties across the country, with detailed explanations of each factor that influences health — from air quality to access to healthy foods and graduation rates.

“The Rankings help us better understand factors that impact quality of life in our community. Our goal is to ensure every Cabarrus County resident has the tools to live a healthy and productive life. This information certainly provides insight on where we can focus additional time and resources to achieve that goal” said Erin Shoe, CHA Public Health Director.

Cabarrus County made improvements in many areas since the 2022 report:

Percentage of adults who are current smokers

Percentage of adults that report being obese

Ratio of mental health providers per citizen population

Uptake of annual flu vaccine

Areas in which Cabarrus County declined since the 2022 report:

Percentage of population with adequate access to locations for physical activity

Percentage of people under age 18 in poverty

“We’re pleased to see improvements in adult smoking and obesity for Cabarrus County this year. Our community and organization have put significant effort into becoming a healthier place to live,” said Shoe. “There are still opportunities for improvement related to health outcomes and behaviors and we will continue our collaborative work to address these areas.”

To see the full report and rankings: https://www.countyhealthrankings.org/explore-health-rankings/north-carolina/cabarrus?year=2023

About the County Health Ranking and Roadmaps Program: The County Health Rankings & Roadmaps program is a collaboration between the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. County Health Rankings & Roadmaps provides data, evidence, guidance and examples to build awareness of the multiple factors that influence health and support leaders in growing community power to improve health equity.

