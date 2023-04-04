PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Body found in Gastonia creek, police said

This is a developing situation.
Breaking News
Breaking News
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia police are investigating after a body was found in Duharts Creek Tuesday morning.

Officers said that the call came in around 11:08 a.m. The body was located in the part of the creek that runs along the 400 block of Cox Road.

This is a developing story. Get the latest updates sent to your device by downloading the free WBTV News app today.

Watch the latest broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terri Lynn Bignell is sought in connection with Monday's shooting at Ramsey Creek Park.
Woman arrested after shooting at Cornelius’ Ramsey Creek Park
Patrick Junior Havens
Lincolnton man charged with secret peeping, child sexual exploitation
Ashley Mary Delgado, 31, was charged with driving while impaired.
Police: Woman driving while impaired caused multiple injuries in Salisbury crash
One person is dead and another injured after a suspected impaired driving crash Saturday...
Troopers: One killed, another injured in Hickory suspected impaired driving crash
Biltmore Estate
Biltmore employee passes away after tree falls during high winds

Latest News

ROAD TO AUGUSTA: Nate and Cam get ready for The Masters!
Woman arrested after Cornelius park shooting
Troopers were called to a deadly crash at S.C. 49 and Saddle Drive in York County Monday night.
Driver dies after truck runs off road, overturns in York County, troopers say
This European country estate on over 50 acres in Concord is listed for $6.3M
This European country estate on over 50 acres in Concord is listed for $6.3M