Body found in Gastonia creek, police said
This is a developing situation.
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia police are investigating after a body was found in Duharts Creek Tuesday morning.
Officers said that the call came in around 11:08 a.m. The body was located in the part of the creek that runs along the 400 block of Cox Road.
