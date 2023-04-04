Body found in Gastonia creek, police said

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia police are investigating after a body was found in Duharts Creek Tuesday morning.

Officers said that the call came in around 11:08 a.m. The body was located in the part of the creek that runs along the 400 block of Cox Road.

