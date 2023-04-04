PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
18-year-old released on bond wanted after shooting at teen in Hickory

Police believe Toland Huff Jr. fired multiple shots at a victim on Monday night.
Toland Huff Jr.
Toland Huff Jr.(Hickory Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are searching for an 18-year-old currently out on bond after he was accused of firing multiple shots at another teenager in Hickory late Monday night.

According to the Hickory Police Department, Toland Huff Jr. was charged with attempted murder last month following a shooting at an apartment complex, but was later released on bond.

Police said Huff is now wanted again, having allegedly fired multiple shots at another 18-year-old on South Center Street around 10:23 p.m. on Monday.

The victim in Monday’s incident said he was walking in the area when a light-colored SUV pulled up beside him and Huff exited the vehicle and began firing shots, leading him to run away and hide.

Officers said the victim was not hurt in the incident, and several shell casings were recovered.

Police are seeking to charge Huff with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and discharging a firearm in city limits.

Anyone with information regarding Huff’s whereabouts, or the incident in general, is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact T. Johnson directly at 828-261-2619 or tjohnson@hickorync.gov.

