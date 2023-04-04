PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
18-year-old released on bond turns himself in after shooting at teen in Hickory

Toland Huff Jr. is accused of shooting at another teenager while out on bond.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - An 18-year-old has turned himself in after he was accused of firing multiple shots at another teenager in Hickory late Monday night.

According to the Hickory Police Department, Toland Huff Jr. was charged with attempted murder last month following a shooting at an apartment complex, but was later released on bond.

Police said Huff became wanted again, having allegedly fired multiple shots at another 18-year-old on South Center Street around 10:23 p.m. on Monday.

The victim in Monday’s incident said he was walking in the area when a light-colored SUV pulled up beside him and Huff exited the vehicle and began firing shots, leading him to run away and hide.

Officers said the victim was not hurt in the incident, and several shell casings were recovered.

Huff turned himself in on Thursday.

Police are charging Huff with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and discharging a firearm in city limits.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

