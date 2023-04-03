Troopers: One killed, another injured in Hickory suspected impaired driving crash

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead after a suspected impaired driving crash Saturday morning in Hickory.

Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol were called out to investigate the crash around 6:15 a.m. It happened on N.C. 127, close to Leslie Avenue.

Investigators say that a 1990 Ford Mustang was headed east on the highway before heading off the right side of the road, hitting a road sign and then a tree.

The driver was identified as Kiowa Chenoa Partin, 24, of Newton. He died at the scene. His passenger was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

According to troopers, neither person had a seatbelt on and were both ejected from the car.

They also said the initial investigation shows that impairment and reckless driving were contributing factors to the crash.

