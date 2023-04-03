Scattered showers before big warm-up midweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Monday in the Charlotte area is going to be mostly cloudy and mild for today with high temperatures near 70 degrees. Scattered showers will move in later today with the highest rain chance between 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Rain chances will taper off tonight with lows falling into the lower 50s and a few areas of fog developing.

First Alert Weather Day Today: Scattered showers, mild

Into Midweek: Very warm, mainly dry

First Alert Weather Day Thursday – Saturday: Periods of rain, t-storms

Expect dry weather with filtered sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s.

More warm weather will continue into Thursday with scattered showers and t-storms. Rain chances will continue into Friday and Saturday with a significant cool down – high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s both days with cloudy and damp conditions. It is trending drier for Easter Sunday!

