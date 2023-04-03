Rocky River High student accused of assaulting bus driver, bus monitor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An investigation is underway after a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools student allegedly assaulted a bus driver and bus monitor, district officials said.

According to information from CMS, the alleged assault involving a Rocky River High School student happened on Thursday, March 30.

Officials said law enforcement officers were called in and an investigation is underway.

A note to parents from Rocky River High’s principal said any student involved in the incident would be disciplined accordingly.

“Please speak to your children about appropriate behavior at school and remind them of the serious consequences of their actions,” the note read in part.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.