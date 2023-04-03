Police investigating shooting at Ramsey Creek Park

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police and emergency services are responding to a shooting in Cornelius, NC’s Ramsey Creek Park on Monday evening.

“There is an active police investigation at Ramsey Creek Park. Cornelius Police are investigating an assault with a deadly weapon where one person has been shot. This is an isolated incident. More information will be released later as officers conduct their investigation,” according to the Cornelius Police Department.

Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services Agency (Medic) confirms they responded to treat a gunshot victim at Ramsey Creek Park Monday evening.

“1 pt. treated for life threatening injuries & transported to Atrium CMC,” according to a tweet from Medic.

