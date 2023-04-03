Overturned tractor-trailer impacting traffic on I-485 outer in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An overturned tractor-trailer is causing significant delays on a portion of the Interstate 485 outer loop in Charlotte Monday morning, first responders say.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the crash happened at the I-485 outer loop just after South Boulevard.

It’s not immediately known if there are any injuries in this crash.

Transportation officials said the ramp is closed at the South Boulevard exit. It’s expected to remain closed until 12:24 p.m.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route due to the significant delays.

