North Carolina family waits two and a half years to receive birth certificate for adopted son

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina families are reporting delays in receiving birth certificates from the state’s Vital Records office.

A Catawba County woman waited roughly two and a half years to get a birth certificate for her adopted son.

She says she had to apply twice and her calls to the state office were ignored until she contacted her state representative and WBTV.

“We were under the understanding that all we had to do was just apply,” Debbie Strickland told WBTV after the adoption of her son was finalized.

She says she sent in the paperwork and a check to the North Carolina Vital Records Office in July of 2020, but noticed months later that the check was never cashed.

“It was always ‘leave a message and we will return the call within 72 hours,’ and we left messages and waited, you know, the 72 hours and then called again because you have no return call,” she said.

She says she was never able to speak to anyone in the state office, so she re-submitted the paperwork in December 2021 with a cashier’s check.

“Due to COVID and everything, the first application, we never heard anything we assumed due to that they had lost it,” she said.

Not having a birth certificate caused issues when they tried to enroll their son in school.

“At that time trying to enroll him in the NCEC program, which requires it’s just as a school requirement,” she said. “They need a birth certificate and we did not have a birth certificate. We had to use court documentation and we were fortunate enough that they allowed us to enroll him. Otherwise, we would not have been able to.”

By August of 2022, she says the cashier’s check had been cashed, but still, they had no birth certificate.

“It was like, OK, well maybe if I call every day you know, maybe they’ll call me back and that didn’t work either,” she said. “My son had to have surgery in November and that was one of the things they had asked for was a birth certificate, and I’m like oh don’t have one. So we again had to turn back to, you know, using court documents.”

Feeling helpless, she reached out to Senator Dean Proctor who represents her area.

“If that had been me as an employee in that office, conducting myself the way that they had conducted themselves, they would fire me,” she said. “I understand you’re not going to fire a government office, but can we not straighten it up and get it where it’s going to operate easier?”

With the help of Senator Proctor’s team, she finally got the birth certificate in February of 2023, almost three years after she initially ordered it.

“I was excited when I got it,” she said. “I went and told everybody I said I got it, you know, and I showed it off to people.”

WBTV reached out to the Vital Records office asking why it took so long. In a statement a spokesperson said:

Providing quality and timely services to North Carolina residents is the top priority for the NC Office of Vital Records, and we appreciate you bringing this particular situation to our attention.

A backlog of requests to the NC Office Vital Records for birth certificates of adopted children did occur during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though the Office has a number of vacant positions, they have taken numerous, positive steps to eliminate the backlog, including hiring and reassigning additional staff, working extended shifts, leveraging the assistance of county Registers of Deeds, and securing a new phone system. In fact, all adoption birth certificates are now processed within 90 days of receiving the appropriate and complete documentation and requested certificates are mailed at the time of processing if the appropriate fees and applications are received.

Birth certificates for adopted children can only be obtained from the state office. Before placing an order for vital records with the state office, it is recommended that individuals check the NC Vital Records page as well as estimated processing and shipping dates page to determine if estimated timeframes meet their needs. This page also has more information about the updates to expedited orders, appointments for walk-in service, and questions about certificate requests.

Strickland hopes real change happens, so families don’t have to keep waiting.

“That in turn is you know a part of the adoption,” she said. “It finalizes everything, so holding it up, it kind of stonewalls part of that excitement.”

Strickland is not alone in her frustration.

Hundreds of Google reviews of the North Carolina Vital Records office include stories of families waiting for birth certificates, unable to get ahold of anyone on the phone.

