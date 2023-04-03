Missing Concord boys found safe, dad taken into custody, police say

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The two young Concord boys who were reported missing over the weekend have been found safe, authorities said.

According to information from the Concord Police Department, 8-year-old Josiah Brooks and his brother, 11-year-old Aaron Toliver, were located around 8:35 a.m. Monday at a Super 8 motel in Rock Port, Missouri.

The boys’ father, Aaron Eugene Toliver, 35, has also been located and was taken into custody by state and federal law enforcement, authorities said. He will be facing charges of violating a domestic violence protective order and felony abduction by a parent, according to police.

Aaron Eugene Toliver (Provided photo)

Police said the boys are in protective custody.

Investigators believe the elder Toliver took the boys from a neighbor’s yard on Wilshire Avenue Southwest in Concord just before 7 p.m. Saturday.

Xayne Cagle, 11, said he was playing basketball with the brothers when this all happened over the weekend.

“When they started driving away, I was getting confused, because he was driving too fast,” he previously said.

Since putting out the appeal on Saturday night, Concord Police said investigators were actively pursuing multiple leads, and that resulted in the location of the boys and their father Monday morning.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest developments as they come in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.