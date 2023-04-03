PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Missing Concord boys found safe, dad taken into custody, police say

Police said the boys are in protective custody.
The Concord Police Department is seeking help to find two missing boys.
By David Whisenant and Nikki Hauser
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The two young Concord boys who were reported missing over the weekend have been found safe, authorities said.

According to information from the Concord Police Department, 8-year-old Josiah Brooks and his brother, 11-year-old Aaron Toliver, were located around 8:35 a.m. Monday at a Super 8 motel in Rock Port, Missouri.

The boys’ father, Aaron Eugene Toliver, 35, has also been located and was taken into custody by state and federal law enforcement, authorities said. He will be facing charges of violating a domestic violence protective order and felony abduction by a parent, according to police.

Aaron Eugene Toliver
Aaron Eugene Toliver(Provided photo)

Police said the boys are in protective custody.

Investigators believe the elder Toliver took the boys from a neighbor’s yard on Wilshire Avenue Southwest in Concord just before 7 p.m. Saturday.

Xayne Cagle, 11, said he was playing basketball with the brothers when this all happened over the weekend.

“When they started driving away, I was getting confused, because he was driving too fast,” he previously said.

Since putting out the appeal on Saturday night, Concord Police said investigators were actively pursuing multiple leads, and that resulted in the location of the boys and their father Monday morning.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest developments as they come in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were assaulted during an altercation at an east Charlotte restaurant on Saturday...
Multiple assaulted, one shot at east Charlotte restaurant, suspect in custody
Hundreds of flights have been delayed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Saturday.
Hundreds of flights delayed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, others canceled
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours

Latest News

The crash happened on the I-485 outer loop just after South Boulevard.
Overturned tractor-trailer impacting traffic on I-485 outer in Charlotte
One person is dead and another injured after a suspected impaired driving crash Saturday...
Troopers: One killed, another injured in Hickory suspected impaired driving crash
Christian Eduardo Salazar, 30, was charged, but those charges have been dropped.
Charges dropped in child pornography case
A Rocky River High student is accused of assaulting a bus driver and a bus monitor last week.
Rocky River High student accused of assaulting bus driver, bus monitor