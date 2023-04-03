Man shot by suspect killed by Gastonia police identified

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia police have released the identity of a man who is believed to have been shot by the suspect in an officer-involved shooting.

The man was identified as 61-year-old Clifford Barton Scoggin. Officers believe he was shot by 58-year-old Calvin Black, who was also believed to have assaulted a woman before confronting officers while armed on March 26.

Police then shot Black. He died at the scene.

Scoggin was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, where he later died.

