PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Lincolnton man charged with secret peeping, child sexual exploitation

This is an ongoing investigation.
Patrick Junior Havens
Patrick Junior Havens(Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lincolnton man is facing charges related to peeping and child sexual exploitation.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office started investigating reports of cameras being used to secretly record people without their knowledge and consent. The investigation started March 26.

Deputies said a family member of Patrick Junior Havens, 62, found two small cameras in the bathroom of the man’s home, according to deputies.

A search warrant was granted and deputies took two cameras that were designed to look like phone chargers, recording devices, computers, phones, electronic storage devices and more.

[Read also: Charlotte gym employee caught on camera peeping in showers]

While looking through the devices, deputies say they found several images and videos of multiple times and locations, including some of underage purposes.

Havens was charged March 31 with felony secret peeping, felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was placed under a $45,000 secure bond.

This is an ongoing investigation as data and items are still being analyzed, deputies said.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were assaulted during an altercation at an east Charlotte restaurant on Saturday...
Multiple assaulted, one shot at east Charlotte restaurant, suspect in custody
Hundreds of flights have been delayed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Saturday.
Hundreds of flights delayed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, others canceled
Aaron Toliver (left) and Josiah Brooks
Missing Concord boys found safe, dad arrested, police say
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours

Latest News

Aaron Toliver (left) and Josiah Brooks
Missing Concord boys found safe, dad arrested, police say
The crew of NASA’s Artemis II mission (left to right): NASA astronauts Christina Hammock Koch,...
NC State graduate part of NASA’s first mission to moon in 50 years
Overturned tractor-trailer impacting traffic on I-485 outer in Charlotte
Missing Concord boys found safe, dad arrested, police say