Lincolnton man charged with secret peeping, child sexual exploitation

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lincolnton man is facing charges related to peeping and child sexual exploitation.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office started investigating reports of cameras being used to secretly record people without their knowledge and consent. The investigation started March 26.

Deputies said a family member of Patrick Junior Havens, 62, found two small cameras in the bathroom of the man’s home, according to deputies.

A search warrant was granted and deputies took two cameras that were designed to look like phone chargers, recording devices, computers, phones, electronic storage devices and more.

While looking through the devices, deputies say they found several images and videos of multiple times and locations, including some of underage purposes.

Havens was charged March 31 with felony secret peeping, felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was placed under a $45,000 secure bond.

This is an ongoing investigation as data and items are still being analyzed, deputies said.

