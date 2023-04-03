FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: a few more showers tonight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our First Alert Weather Day is coming to an end, but a few showers will remain possible as we wrap up our Monday. Temperatures will only dip into the 50s overnight before rebounding back to the 80-degree mark by Tuesday afternoon. Partly cloudy skies and warm conditions will persist through Thursday afternoon! Highs will even be able to reach the mid-80s on both Wednesday and Thursday.

. (WBTV)

TONIGHT: Widely scattered showers/patchy drizzle... Mild

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Warm! Dry

THURSDAY-SATURDAY: Unsettled at times, getting cooler

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: A strong cold front will push through the area on Thursday and will bring the potential for late day showers and storms with it. Behind the front, cooler temperatures will work in with additional opportunities for rain. Friday and Saturday will have the better opportunity for showers at this point, but we’ll keep an eye on Easter Sunday! Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates!

For now, highs are expected to top out in the low 60s after bottoming out in the mid 40s Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.