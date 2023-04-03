First Alert Weather Day: Afternoon rain could impact commute home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s a First Alert Weather Day, as we’ll be tracking some showers Monday afternoon.

The morning commute will be high and dry, with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s for most neighborhoods early.

The showers are expected past lunchtime and will impact outdoor plans and the commute home.

Highs on Monday should hit close to 70 degrees.

