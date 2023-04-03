PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

First Alert Weather Day: Afternoon rain could impact commute home

The showers are expected past lunchtime and will impact outdoor plans and the commute home.
The showers are expected past lunchtime and will impact outdoor plans and the commute home.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s a First Alert Weather Day, as we’ll be tracking some showers Monday afternoon.

The morning commute will be high and dry, with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s for most neighborhoods early.

The showers are expected past lunchtime and will impact outdoor plans and the commute home.

Highs on Monday should hit close to 70 degrees.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were assaulted during an altercation at an east Charlotte restaurant on Saturday...
Multiple assaulted, one shot at east Charlotte restaurant, suspect in custody
Hundreds of flights have been delayed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Saturday.
Hundreds of flights delayed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, others canceled
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Aaron Toliver (left) and Josiah Brooks
Concord police searching for missing brothers
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day: Afternoon rain could impact commute home
First Alert Weather Day declared for Monday due to chance for afternoon showers
First Alert Weather Day declared for Monday due to chance for afternoon showers
First Alert Weather Day declared for Monday due to chance for afternoon showers
first alert
First Alert Weather Day declared for Monday due to chance for afternoon showers