ElectricCities Site Assist team visits Landis

LANDIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Members of the Rowan EDC staff recently joined the Town of Landis in hosting representatives from the ElectriCities Site Assist team.

Casey Verburg, a senior economic developer for ElectriCities, and Crystal Morphis, CEO of Creative Economic Consulting, visited Landis to identify and review sites that could be candidates for the ElectriCities Smart Sites Program.

This program was created by ElectriCities to assist member communities, such as Landis, in preparing shovel-ready industrial sites for economic development.

After a meeting at Town Hall which covered a variety of critical topics including zoning, environmental conditions, highway and interstate access, and available utilities, the team toured the community and viewed potential candidate sites.

The team will now review the information it gathered to determine if any of the sites can be recommended for admission into the Smart Sites Program.

“I would like to thank Casey and Crystal for visiting Landis,” said Rowan EDC Vice President Scott Shelton. “They provided valuable insight into how candidates are chosen for the Smart Sites Program and we hope that the information presented today will prove useful to them. The Smart Sites program offers a tremendous benefit to communities and can help spread the word to prospective companies, site selection consultants, and real estate brokers that Landis and Rowan County are prime locations for business.”

