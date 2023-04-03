Crash knocks out power, blocks part of Pineville-Matthews Road in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash in south Charlotte has left hundreds without power early Monday morning.

That crash happened at Pineville-Matthews Road between Bannington Road and Baybrook Lane, closing that part of the roadway, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The crash took down some power lines. According to Duke Energy, approximately 797 customers are without power in the area.

Crews said power is expected to be restored at 10 a.m.

The CMPD is asking drivers to avoid the area due to the downed power lines.

