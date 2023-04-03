Charges dropped in child pornography case

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Co. Sheriff’s Office has now dropped charges against a man who was arrested in a child pornography investigation.

A police investigation centered around Christian Eduardo Salazar, 30, resulted in the charge being originally filed. Salazar was arrested in mid-March, charged with second-degree exploitation of a minor.

On Monday deputies confirmed that the charges against Salazar had been dropped and that he is no longer charged with any crime.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.