Charges dropped in child pornography case

Man was charged in March, now not charged with any crime
Christian Eduardo Salazar, 30, was charged, but those charges have been dropped.
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Co. Sheriff’s Office has now dropped charges against a man who was arrested in a child pornography investigation.

A police investigation centered around Christian Eduardo Salazar, 30, resulted in the charge being originally filed. Salazar was arrested in mid-March, charged with second-degree exploitation of a minor.

On Monday deputies confirmed that the charges against Salazar had been dropped and that he is no longer charged with any crime.

