Celebrating Central: Cabarrus hosting basketball state champs

Event set for April 6 at Government Center, 65 Church St. S, Concord
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s not every day that you can help celebrate a hometown state champion. On Thursday, April 6, Cabarrus County is doing just that.

Join the County in honoring the men’s basketball team from Central Cabarrus High School following their undefeated run to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state championship.

In March, the Vikings beat Northwood High School 65-51 in the state championship game. That final win capped a 32-0 season.

“Cabarrus County is so proud of the hard work, dedication and collaboration that resulted in the Vikings’ historic season,” said Cabarrus Board of Commissioners Chair Steve Morris. “This is our way of showing this amazing team how much their achievements inspired our community.”

A proclamation will be read during the Board’s Work Session on Monday (April 3). That proclamation will be framed and presented to the team during Thursday’s event.

Join the celebration on Thursday, April 6 at 6 p.m. on the steps of the Government Center building (65 Church St. S, Concord).

The event is open to the public; light refreshments will be served.

