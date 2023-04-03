Car crashes into family’s living room, killing beloved dog

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A family in San Diego is recovering after a car crashed into their home, killing their beloved dog and leaving their home of 30 years uninhabitable.

The home of Karen Lowe and her family for 30 years is boarded up and covered in caution tape after a car crashed into it in mid-March.

“It felt like our safe home. This is where you go at the end of the day,” Lowe said. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to recover.”

Lowe says she woke up around 1 a.m. to “what felt like an earthquake” but was actually a car crashing through their fence into the home’s living room, where the family dog was sleeping. The car hit the dog and landed just feet away from Lowe’s husband.

The dog sustained traumatic injuries and did not survive.

“The vet was really kind. She told us what it would be like, and we got to hold him and talk to him through the whole thing,” said Lowe, with tears in her eyes.

One of Lowe’s daughters, a senior at San Diego State University, posted pictures of the damage to Instagram.

“Overnight, my childhood home, the only house I’d ever lived in, was ruined. In a matter of seconds, my 21 years of memories in this house are overshadowed by destruction and grief,” she wrote in the post.

The family was forced out of their home due to the damage. Lowe and her husband have been staying in a hotel while they wait for repairs to start, hopefully sooner rather than later.

“There’s no plan for what you’re going to do if the house that you felt like you’ve always lived in is now not accessible and now also doesn’t feel safe,” Lowe said.

She says insurance will not cover the security deposit for a short-term rental, and she believes it could be up to a year before her family is able to move back into their home. Her oldest daughter created a GoFundMe to help her parents pay for repairs and a place to stay in the meantime.

