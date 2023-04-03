Cabarrus Co. partners with UNC Chapel Hill on goal-based needs app

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Department of Human Services (DHS) partnered with The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Social Work to create an app to support social services clients in identifying goals and accessing services and resources.

The Aspire app uses a simple, visual list of questions to help families identify areas where they are thriving, struggling or suffering. The assessment yields results for the family to review in a “Life Map,” which generates red, yellow and green indicators, like a stoplight, to identify areas of need and strengths. The social worker then develops an action plan jointly with the family.

“The Aspire app is the perfect tool to complement the mission of Cabarrus County Human Services and our Prevention Unit,” said Director of Cabarrus County DHS Karen Calhoun. “It empowers clients to break the cycle of dependence and take control of their lives.”

To date, Aspire has supported more than 100 Cabarrus County families make progress on their goals.

While the app has been used for individual households, the next step is to collect community-wide data to better understand what resources or services are needed within various neighborhoods.

“When a family is experiencing poverty, they are faced with circumstances that can be overwhelming,” said Beth Lowder, manager of the Community Aspirations Hub at UNC-Chapel Hill School of Social Work. “Whenever we encounter many urgent needs at once, the situation can feel insurmountable, and it can be very challenging to figure out what to do next.”

Residents of Cabarrus can visit communityaspirationshub.org/aspire/ to learn more about the assessment.

Recognizing the DHS changemakers

Throughout March, Cabarrus County celebrated Social Work Month, recognizing the contributions that social workers make to the community.

Social Work Month is an opportunity to raise awareness of the important role the profession plays in our society, and to show appreciation for their efforts to help individuals, families and communities in need.

Community partners treated Cabarrus social workers to a breakfast and luncheon in their honor, as well as an ice cream social, T-shirts and more.

“They work tirelessly to help those in need and provide support to individuals and families during difficult times,” County Manager Mike Downs said of the more than 150 County social workers. “They are critical to our community.”

To learn more about Cabarrus County DHS, visit www.cabarruscounty.us/Government/Departments/Human-Services.

Cabarrus urgently needs foster parents. If you’re interested in learning more or applying, visit www.cabarruscounty.us/foster or email foster@cabarruscounty.us.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.