Boone bookstore featured on ‘Late Show’ announces closure

Foggy Pine Books is closing its doors
Foggy Pine Books is closing its doors(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - The popular Downtown Boone bookstore Foggy Pine Books will be closing its doors according to a statement from the store on both its own website and Facebook account.

“Hello Foggy Pine friends and family, I come to you today with sad news -- Foggy Pine Books will be closing permanently on April 15th,” the post reads. “Over the last 7 years, I have been incredibly lucky to receive the love, kindness, and support of this wonderful community I call home.”

In February of 2021 Stephen Colbert, host of The Late Show, featured the book store on his show in an effort to help businesses hit by COVID-19. Colbert said it was a moment to take the tradition of watching Super Bowl commercials and make it more impactful.

According to the store’s post, the closure is for both personal health and financial well-being.

“I have to admit that I’m no longer capable of sharing my joy and love of books with others in this way. I am sorry to go and I am unable to continue,” the post reads.

Foggy Pine Books will be open Tuesday - Saturday from 12-6 p.m. until April 15, all new books are 30% off, and used books are 50% off. For those with open orders, someone from the store will be contacting buyers individually and asks for patience in the interim.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

