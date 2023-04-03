PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Biden to push clean energy, economic agenda in Minneapolis

President Joe Biden speaks about jobs during a visit to semiconductor manufacturer Wolfspeed Inc., in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)(AP)
By The Associated Press and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - President Joe Biden is set to tour a clean energy technology manufacturer in suburban Minneapolis on Monday as part of his effort to highlight his investment agenda ahead of an expected reelection campaign.

Biden plans to highlight job growth and investments nationwide while pushing clean energy and manufacturing in the U.S. during his visit to engine maker Cummins Inc. The company intends to announce in conjunction with the Democratic president’s visit that it’s investing more than $1 billion in its U.S. engine manufacturing network in Indiana, North Carolina and New York to update facilities so they can produce low- to zero-carbon engines.

According to the White House, Biden’s economic plan has led to $2.7 billion in federal funding for roughly 182 infrastructure projects across Minnesota, including transportation projects and better access to clean water.

The president regularly highlights the CHIPS Act, the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, the $1 trillion infrastructure legislation and a roughly $375 billion climate bill — major legislation that his administration steered into law before Democrats lost control of the House to Republicans.

Now the administration is looking for ways to contrast its agenda and a proposed budget that includes $2.6 trillion in new spending with Republicans’ plans for spending and economic growth. Republicans have rejected Biden’s budget but have yet to unveil a counteroffer to the Democrats’ blueprint, which is built around tax increases on the wealthy and a vision statement of sorts for Biden’s yet-to-be-declared 2024 campaign.

Other members of Biden’s administration are traveling to more than 20 states this week to buttress his message. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, for example, is visiting Connecticut on Monday for a fireside chat at Yale University on the economic agenda. And first lady Jill Biden this week visits Colorado, Michigan, Maine and Vermont to discuss investments in education.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

