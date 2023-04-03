PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
40+ regional employers attending April 3 Career Expo in Rowan Co.

Event happening today at West End Plaza
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Salisbury Schools CTE Program is hosting its annual job fair today at the West End Plaza (former Salisbury Mall) in Salisbury.

The event will feature approximately 40 of Rowan County’s and the surrounding area’s top employers. Businesses can still sign-up to participate here.

The event is open to the public from 2-4 p.m., but earlier in the day it will be focused on high school seniors looking to kickstart their career. Participants are encouraged to bring their resumes and dress professionally as they may have the opportunity to interview on the spot. 

