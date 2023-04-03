PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

13-year-old killed after tree falls onto home, officials say

Officials in Ohio said a teen was killed after a tree fell on a home.
Officials in Ohio said a teen was killed after a tree fell on a home.(Source: Warren Township Fire Department)
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A 13-year-old died after a tree fell onto a home in Trumbull County during storms on Saturday.

The Warren Township Fire Department said the incident happened at a home on Park Road Northwest.

Officials with the fire department said a large oak tree fell onto the home, trapping the teen inside.

Extrication efforts were prolonged due to the stability of the home, which sustained extensive structural damage, officials said.

The teen reportedly died on the scene.

Authorities are conducting an investigation into the teen’s death.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were assaulted during an altercation at an east Charlotte restaurant on Saturday...
Multiple assaulted, one shot at east Charlotte restaurant, suspect in custody
Hundreds of flights have been delayed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Saturday.
Hundreds of flights delayed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, others canceled
Aaron Toliver (left) and Josiah Brooks
Missing Concord boys found safe, dad arrested, police say
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours

Latest News

The casket of Irvo Otieno is carried out of First Baptist Church of South Richmond after the...
Autopsy finds cause of death for Irvo Otieno was asphyxia
Dwayne Johnson, a cast member in "Jungle Cruise," poses at the world premiere of the film,...
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says ‘Moana’ live-action remake is in the works
Hale fired a total of 152 rounds during the attack before being killed by police.
Nashville police: School shooter planned attack for months
Former President Donald Trump arrived in New York City Monday afternoon ahead of his arraignment.
Trump arrives in NYC before his Tuesday arraignment
Arkansas was among the first states hit by the severe weather Friday when a tornado dropped...
More severe weather forecast for parts of US still reeling