PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Woman tried to abduct child during minor league baseball game, police say

Records show the incident happened as the Toledo Mud Hens played at Fifth Third Field but do...
Records show the incident happened as the Toledo Mud Hens played at Fifth Third Field but do not indicate whether it happened inside or outside of the ballpark.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An Ohio woman is accused of trying to abduct a child in a stroller during a Toledo Mud Hens game at Fifth Third Field, court records show.

Police said the incident happened around 6:20 p.m. Saturday when a woman grabbed on to and pulled a stroller “in an attempt to take the child that was in it,” according to court documents.

Police charged 34-year-old Hannah Barbara Carpenter with attempted abduction, a fourth-degree felony, Saturday night, WTVG reports.

Records show the incident happened at Fifth Third Field but do not indicate whether it happened inside or outside of the ballpark. The Mud Hens, a Triple-A minor league baseball team, were playing their second game of the season at the time.

Carpenter is set to be arraigned in court Monday.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of flights have been delayed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Saturday.
Hundreds of flights delayed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, others canceled
In this March 22, 2020 file photo, customers walk into a Lowe's home improvement store in the...
Lowe’s is giving away free flowers for Mother’s Day – here’s how to get yours
William Mulenex
Fifth person arrested, charged after Union County woman killed
Authorities released convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh's mug shot after he was booked into prison.
Alex Murdaugh moved to protective custody at maximum security prison
Sharon Moyer
Police searching for missing 76-year-old Charlotte woman

Latest News

The missing juveniles are brothers, ages 8 and 11. Their father is a person of interest in the...
Amber Alert issued for missing juveniles from Concord
The home was located on Hartman Road.
Fire destroys Rowan County home, four displaced
MELBOURNE GRAND PRIX CIRCUIT, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 02: Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, high fives...
Kannapolis-based Haas F1 team survives wild finish to score points in Australian Grand Prix
Edgar Salvador Casian-Garcia, 34, and his girlfriend, 38-year-old Araceli Medina, were taken...
Fugitive couple arrested in Mexico; 5 missing children recovered