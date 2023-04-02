PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Town of Boone to be lit up blue in memory of fallen Watauga County deputies

Deputy Logan Fox and Sgt. Chris Ward were killed in the line of duty on April 28, 2021.
Watauga County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Deputy Logan Fox (left) and Sgt. Chris Ward (right)
Watauga County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Deputy Logan Fox (left) and Sgt. Chris Ward (right)(Watauga County Sheriff's Office | Watauga County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BOONE, N.C. (WBTV) - Throughout the month of April, Boone will be lit up blue in memory of two Watauga County deputies who were killed in the line of duty nearly two years ago.

On April 28, 2021, Sgt. Chris Ward and Dep. Logan Fox were among five killed in an hours-long standoff.

A male suspect was accused of killing his mother and stepfather inside a home before later fatally shooting both Fox and Ward, who entered the residence. The suspect later died in the incident.

In memory of the fallen deputies, all Town of Boone buildings will be adorned with blue lights through the end of the month.

Town officials are also encouraging businesses in the area to participate by shining blue lights on their properties.

Also Read: Who were Chris Ward and Logan Fox? Remembering the deputies killed in Watauga County

