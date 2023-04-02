PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Teen injured in Rock Hill, S.C. shooting

Police say the teen was listed as being in critical condition.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old was seriously hurt in a shooting Saturday evening in Rock Hill, S.C.

According to officers from the Rock Hill Police Department, the shooting happened around 5 p.m. on South York Avenue. While officers were investigating, a 16-year-old boy arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound from the shooting.

Police said he was then taken to Levine Children’s Hospital, where he was listed as being in critical condition.

Anyone with information should call Rock Hill police at 803-329-7200.

