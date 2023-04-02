Shooting at east Charlotte restaurant inures 3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were injured in an overnight shooting near an east Charlotte restaurant.

According to Medic, two people were taken to a hospital by non-emergency transport and the third by emergency transport from North Charon Amity Road.

Multiple police cars could be seen around Copan Restaurant, located close to the intersection of Central Avenue. The restaurant itself was sectioned off with crime scene tape.

Information about the events leading up to the shooting and whether any arrests were made wasn’t immediately clear.

