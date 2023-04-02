PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Several chances for rain in the week ahead

From the mountains to Charlotte, expect mostly sunny skies today.
Today's forecast(First Alert Weather)
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The remainder of the weekend continues to look dry and pleasant but there will be several chances for rain Monday through Friday along with some warmer temperatures.

  • Today: Mostly sunny, not as warm
  • Monday: Scattered, showers, mild
  • Tuesday: Partly sunny, warm

High pressure will briefly build across the Carolinas for today bringing some cooler, drier air. From the mountains to Charlotte expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Sunday futurecast(First Alert Weather)

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 40s.

On Monday there will be a chance for some scattered showers otherwise expect partly sunny skies with highs in the lower 70s.

Monday futurecast(First Alert Weather)

A few stray showers will be possible on Tuesday otherwise expect partly sunny and warmer conditions with highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday continue to look unsettled with chances for showers and thunderstorms; expect highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Have a great day!

- Elissia Wilson

