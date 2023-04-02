PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Selfie museum first of several tenants to open in new Queen City Quarter

The ‘Instagrammable’ art museum is one of at least four new spots to open in the former EpiCentre.
Portal CLT, an ‘Instagrammable’ art museum, officially opened its doors April 1.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s a new day for what was formerly the Epicentre Uptown as new tenants move into the rebranded Queen City Quarter.

Portal CLT, an ‘Instagrammable’ art museum, officially opened its doors Saturday morning.

“I’m really excited,” said Carole Hall, who owns Portal CLT.

The museum is one of at least three new tenants moving into this area Uptown.

Joining them soon, according to CBRE, the commercial real estate firm that manages the center, will be a Kannapolis-based coffee shop, Italian Ice, and a Cajun-Creole restaurant.

Other tenants, like World of Beer, Mortimer’s cafe and pub, and Bowlero, a bowling alley, renewed their leases as well.

CBRE adds new security measures will work toward a safer atmosphere.

“There’s security, they’re gonna upgrade the lighting down in the parking lot, it’s just a whole different feel,” said Hall.

Hall hopes the move not only brings people to her museum but back to the once-popular hub Uptown.

“It’s fantastic. It’s going to be beautiful...people are going to enjoy coming here,” she said.

Hall also plans to team up with local artists to change the rooms inside, so as to keep the experience new and showcase talent here in our city.

