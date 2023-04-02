PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Multiple assaulted, one shot at east Charlotte restaurant, suspect in custody

One person was shot in the parking lot of the Copan Restaurant on Saturday night.
Three people were assaulted during an altercation at an east Charlotte restaurant on Saturday...
Three people were assaulted during an altercation at an east Charlotte restaurant on Saturday night.(Alex Urquiza/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were assaulted during an altercation at an east Charlotte restaurant late Saturday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the parking lot of the Copan Restaurant in the 3600 block of North Sharon Amity Road just after 11:30 p.m.

Police said a suspect shot one person, grazing the victim, and physically assaulted two additional victims.

Following the incident, the suspect fled the scene but was later taken into custody.

Officers recovered a gun from the suspect.

Police said one of the victims was taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

