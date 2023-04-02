Multiple assaulted, one shot at east Charlotte restaurant, suspect in custody

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were assaulted during an altercation at an east Charlotte restaurant late Saturday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the parking lot of the Copan Restaurant in the 3600 block of North Sharon Amity Road just after 11:30 p.m.

Police said a suspect shot one person, grazing the victim, and physically assaulted two additional victims.

Following the incident, the suspect fled the scene but was later taken into custody.

Officers recovered a gun from the suspect.

Police said one of the victims was taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

