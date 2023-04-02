PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Haseley’s Walk-Off Homer Gives Knights 5-4 Win on Saturday

Victor Reyes homers in the Knights 5-4 win over the Redbirds, Charlotte's first win of the 2023 season.(WBTV)
By Charlotte Knights
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Adam Haseley stepped to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning with a chance to send the Truist Field crowd home with a win. That’s just what he did.

Haseley launched a two-run, walk-off blast over the left-center field fence to lead the Charlotte Knights to a thrilling 5-4 win over the Memphis Redbirds on Saturday night. The win was Charlotte’s first of the season and the walk-off blast was the first for Haseley in his career.

Down by a score of 4-3 entering the ninth inning, Charlotte right fielder Jake Marisnick ripped a one-out double to put the tying run on second base. Manager Justin Jirschele, who notched his first career Triple-A win, brought speedy Billy Hamilton in as a pinch runner for Marisnick. Then, it was Haseley’s turn.

Haseley launched the first pitch he saw from Memphis RHP Guillermo Zuñiga (0-1, 54.00) over the fence for the game winner. It was Haseley’s second hit of the game – and the most important.

RHP Lane Ramsey (1-0, 0.00) tossed a scoreless ninth inning and earned his first win of the season. Ramsey allowed just one hit in the inning. RHP Jesse Scholtens started the game for the Knights and allowed four runs on three hits. He walked three batters and fanned three batters. Relievers Sammy Peralta, Tanner Banks and Keynan Middleton combined to hold the Redbirds scoreless over four innings.

Earlier in the game, the Knights jumped out to a 2-0 lead thanks to a two-run home run off the bat of left fielder Víctor Reyes in the bottom of the second inning. Reyes had two hits and three RBIs in his Charlotte debut on Saturday.

The two teams will conclude the three-game series from Truist Field on Sunday afternoon with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. RHP Davis Martin will get the start for the Knights in the finale.

