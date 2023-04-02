PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
First Alert Weather Day declared for Monday due to chance for afternoon showers

Monday could bring some scattered showers in the afternoon.
The remainder of the weekend continues to look dry and pleasant but there will be several chances for rain Monday through Friday with some warmer temperatures.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Expect pleasant and dry conditions through Monday morning. A weak disturbance will bring some scattered showers into the area by Monday afternoon. We’ll be in for a warming trend Tuesday through Thursday with the chances for more showers and thunderstorms by the end of the week.

  • First Alert Weather Day Monday: Partly sunny, afternoon showers.
  • Tuesday: Partly sunny, warmer.
  • Wednesday: A stray shower possible, warm.

After a beautiful day of sunshine and mild temperatures tonight will remain mostly clear and quiet with lows in the 40s.

Monday afternoon Futurecast
Monday afternoon Futurecast(WBTV First Alert Weather)

On Monday, an upper-level disturbance will impact our area with some scattered showers in the afternoon. With the cloud cover and showers, highs will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Our warming trend begins on Tuesday. A few stray showers will be possible on Tuesday, otherwise expect partly sunny and warmer conditions with highs in the lower 80s.

Some isolated showers will be possible on Wednesday, otherwise expect partly sunny skies with highs in the 80s.

Thursday into the next weekend another potent area of low pressure will begin pushing east out of the Plains increasing our chances for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday. Thursday’s highs will climb into the 80s but Friday will be cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Widespread rainfall looks likely for Saturday with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Next Sunday looks mostly sunny with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Have a great week!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

