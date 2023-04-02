Fire destroys Rowan County home, four displaced

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Fire destroyed a home in Rowan County on Saturday, according to fire officials and the American Red Cross.

The fire was reported on Saturday afternoon at a home in the 400 block of Hartman Road near Bringle Ferry Road.

No injuries were reported but the house is a considered a total loss, according to officials.

The American Red Cross is helping for people who were displaced due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.