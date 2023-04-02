PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Fire destroys Rowan County home, four displaced

No injuries reported in Saturday afternoon house fire
The home was located on Hartman Road.
The home was located on Hartman Road.(American Red Cross)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Fire destroyed a home in Rowan County on Saturday, according to fire officials and the American Red Cross.

The fire was reported on Saturday afternoon at a home in the 400 block of Hartman Road near Bringle Ferry Road.

No injuries were reported but the house is a considered a total loss, according to officials.

The American Red Cross is helping for people who were displaced due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

