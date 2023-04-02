PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Concord police searching for missing brothers

The missing brothers may be with their father, police say.
The Concord Police Department is seeking help to find two missing boys.
By Nikki Hauser and David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT
Officers were dispatched to a possible abduction just before 7 p.m. Saturday at a home off Wilshire Avenue Southwest in Concord.

According to police, when officers arrived on the scene, they were informed that two young brothers, 8-year-old Josiah and 11-year-old Aaron, were taken from a neighbor’s yard and put into a white car by a man believed to be their father.

11-year-old Xayne Cagle said he was playing basketball with the brothers when this all happened.

“When they started driving away, I was getting confused, because he was driving too fast,” he said. “I’m worried they’ll get hurt.”

“It breaks my heart to know that his friends are missing, to know that I don’t know when they’re going to be back,” added Xayne’s mother, Jessica.

“If it was my grandchildren, I would be tore apart like they were,” said Xayne’s grandmother, Lorita.

“I hurt for them. My heart hurts for them.”

Police note the brothers live with their grandmother.

The father is possibly on the way to Texas or Florida, where he has additional family members, according to police.

The brothers are Josiah Brooks, 8 years old, 4′5″ tall, weighing between 55-65 lbs, and Aaron Toliver, 11 years old, 4′ 8″ tall, weighing between 70-80 lbs.

Police say the juveniles’ father is a primary suspect in this investigation. Aaron Eugene Toliver is 35 years old, 5′ 7″ tall, and weighs between 160-170 lbs.

Aaron Eugene Toliver
Aaron Eugene Toliver(Provided photo)

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

