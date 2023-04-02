PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Biltmore employee passes away after tree falls during high winds

A spokesperson for the Biltmore Estate confirms an employee was killed after a tree fell
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A spokesperson for the Biltmore Estate confirms an employee was killed after a tree fell during a high wind gust Saturday.

Officials say Buncombe County EMS, Asheville Fire and Rescue, and the Biltmore’s company police responded.

The Biltmore released a statement saying, “This tragedy is devastating to all of us on the Biltmore team and we all feel the weight of this heartbreaking event. We are offering assistance to the family at this time and providing support to our employees who are impacted by the death of their friend and co-worker.”

This tragic news comes just under a year after 46-year-old firefighter Casey Skudin was killed by a falling tree at the Biltmore Estate.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

